Winter holiday decorating safety tips

BILLINGS, Mont. - Holiday decorating can spark joy for many families and friends this time of year, but the Billings Fire Department wants to make sure you avoid starting any other kind of sparks.

The fire department recommends shopping for flame resistant or flame retardant decorations. They say to check all of your decorations for broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Remember to use indoor lights indoors and outdoor lights outdoors and follow the manufacturer's instructions for the number of light strands to connect in a row. Also, be aware of heat sources, like heaters or a fireplace, near the Christmas tree. All heat sources should be at least three feet away.

Make sure to water live Christmas trees every day and be careful while using candles. Lastly, make sure decorations do not block any windows or doors.

Now you may think: how common are Christmas tree fires? According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments respond to about 160 Christmas tree fires per year.

Just this week, Billings firefighters responded to a home at 402 South 39th Street which was fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the home said the fire started from the Christmas tree. The fire department says the home is likely a total loss. Luckily, all three people inside the home made it out safely.