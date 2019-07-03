Multiple people in Billings have had their car windows broken out recently. Billings Police confirm at least 10 vehicles in Briarwood had their windows broken.

Plus, several residents of two mobile home parks on the West End have also had their windows broken. According to an official of Golden Meadows and Willow Bend Mobile Home Parks, there are 17 cars that have broken windows there...although that number isn't confirmed by police.

Bob and Phyllis Simeone had windows shattered in both of their cars Sunday night.

Bob Simeone said, "I came out here and I was just amazed. And, so now, I have two cars that have no back windows."

The Simeones were planning to go to Lewistown this week to meet up with friends at the lake. They had motel reservations and some time off work. Now, they don't have a car to drive there.

Simeone said, "We were going to Lewistown for Fourth of July for a couple of days, but now we had to postpone. Our friends have mountain property up there and they were going to barbecue and we were going to have some fun. I made an appointment with one of the motels up there but now we're going to have to postpone. But that's okay because we can't go up there with a car that doesn't have a back window."

I also spoke with a woman who had a window shot out while she was driving.

Jessica Amstutz said, "I was driving down King, heading toward Shiloh. And, I got off the roundabout. I was right past City Brew and Candy Town. And, I heard a big crash in my window. I just didn't really know what to do. I didn't see a car behind me, so I knew it wasn't a wreck."

Amstutz pulled over to find her rear driver's side window completely shattered.

Amstutz said, "I just saw my whole window was shot out by what we thought was a slingshot, BB gun thing."

Amstutz found a little white pellet in her car amid the broken glass. Billings Police suspect it was ammunition for a slingshot.

If you have any information on who may be responsible for breaking car windows around Billings, please call the Billings Police.

Also, Billings Police are also asking you to report it if you have been a victim of vandalism. It helps the police to track which areas it's happening in.