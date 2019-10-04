Wind turbine donated to city college

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Wind energy is powering a portion of MSUB City College right this minute. The power is coming from a wind turbine installed on the campus as a gift from the Japanese tech firm Teisei Techno. The wind power turbine generates 10 kilowatts of power which is roughly the amount of power used by a small house. The wind turbine will do more than cut the campus power bill, it's also an important tool for learning.

"It does generate power for us. It's also a tool for our students to take a look and figure out how it works," says Dean of City College Dr. Vicki Trier, "they benefit from having a classroom that they can actually use the latest technology and learn how it works."

The wind turbine project launched in 2010 at City College, but power didn't begin consistently flowing at City College until June. Now that the turbine is fully functional, it is estimated to remain in operation for 25 years or more.