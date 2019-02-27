BOISE, ID – Employee-owned WinCo Foods will open its doors in Billings, MT on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 9 am.

The opening in Montana represent the 10th state for WinCo Foods. A new store is also opening in Helena on Sunday morning, March 3, at 9am, concurrent to the Billings store.

“We believe Billings is a perfect fit with WinCo Foods and a prime opportunity for the company and for the people of the city,” said Noah Fleisher, Spokesperson for WinCo Foods. “Our philosophy of low prices every day, world class customer service and employee-ownership will resonate with our new customers and draw back in those who knew and loved us in different cities before they got to Montana.”

The new store is approximately 84,000-square-feet and is located at 2424 Central Avenue.

The new WinCo Foods will be staffed by more than 150 full and part-time employees from the surrounding communities. The store will contain WinCo’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, where some of the deepest savings in the store can be found, as well as a wide assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section, meat and deli departments and in-store bakeries.

Another WinCo trademark at the new store is the 700+ item bulk foods department. Selections in the bulk foods department can be purchased in whatever quantities the customer desires and includes a multitude of rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods.

“Our customers love that they can buy as little or as much as they like,” said Fleisher. “Whether it’s two teaspoons of a specific spice or a 50-pound sack of flour. On top of all this, we also carry a variety of organic, gluten-free and natural food items, all clearly labeled.”

To learn more about employee owned WinCo Foods, go online to WinCoFoods.com, or join the conversation at Facebook.com/winco.official.page, where an online community of hundreds of thousands of smart shoppers share tips, recipes, reviews, coupons and more about WinCo Foods.