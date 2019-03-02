After months of anticipation, WinCo is opening it's doors on Sunday morning. KULR-8 walked through the store and found out what you can expect from Billings newest grocery store.

"Tomorrow is going to be bursting from the seams," said Store Manager Melissa Otto.

The employee owned supermarket on Central Avenue will open its doors on Sunday in its 10th state.

Otto says besides low prices on a wide variety of groceries, customers should be excited about WinCo's bulk foods department, boasting over 700 bulk food which can be purchased in any quantity.

"Many people don't know what we are all about in this area so it's something new for them so I think they're going to be able to see what we offer is totally something from what they're used to," said Otto.

WinCo does not require any form of membership, and not all items are sold in bulk.

And to some, maybe you're thinking this is just another WinCo. But this Winco is actually offering something brand new to Billings, a newly designed, full pizza kitchen.

"This is a new design and it is new for WinCo so at a point they stopped putting pizza departments in they decided to put them back in, especially coming to Montana, we wanted to bring that excitement back. So this will be the first one in nine and a half years and we're right here by the checkout so you can get your pizza, check out and hit the door if you want to," said Director of Pizza Operations, Jeff Cullers.

WinCo has a simple pricing program, offering any large pizza you want for just $9.98, as well as dollar slices during lunch time. For a dollar more, they will bake the pizza in store.

But employees say what really sets WinCo apart, is how much they care about their company, and each other.

Otto said, "They've already kind of said they feel like family so I think one thing about WinCo, you do become a group and we kind of become family."

Cullers added, "And just everybody cares and it doesn't matter if we've been here one day like a lot of our employees, or if they've been here thirty or forty years like some of our employees. Just everybody cares about it and I've never been with a company that cares as much as the WinCo does."

WinCo will open on Sunday at 9 AM. Another store is also opening in Helena at the same time.