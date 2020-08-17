BILLINGS, Mont. - It's been five years since William Cunningham was initially convicted of deliberate homicide. Cunningham is accused of killing Nathan Horn in Laurel in 2014.

At the time, Cunningham told police he and Horn were arguing over which branch of the military was best.

Cunningham appealed the conviction to the Montana Supreme Court, which in 2018 granted Cunningham a new trial. That new trial is underway this week in Yellowstone County.

During opening statements, the state recounted the events the night of August 2 at 705 East First Street in Laurel.

Cunningham looked uncomfortable as the state told jurors they would see camera footage taken by responding officers as they arrived on scene.

Cunningham's attorney asked for a short break before making his opening statements.

The defense stated they would prove over the course of the trial that Cunningham was defending himself that night and Nathan Horn's death was an accident.

The State's first witness was Laurel Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson. Officer Johnson was the first officer to respond to the scene.

The State showed footage from Johnson's vehicle dash cam and his body cam. When Johnson was called to the scene, he says he initially thought he was responding to a suicide.

"I could hear him basically gasping for breath, and I noticed he had a cut on his neck," Officer Johnson said. "I don't know if he was saying it directly to me or if it was just him speaking, but he kept saying things like I cut him, I did it, I cut him."

Cunningham and his attorney continued presenting the incident as an accident.

We will continue to follow the case and update you on air and online.