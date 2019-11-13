Will Meadow Gold Dairy plant in Billings be affected by Dean Foods bankruptcy?

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Dean Foods, a large dairy producer, recently filed for bankruptcy. One of Dean Food's major brands, Meadow Gold Dairy, has a plant in the south side of Billings.

We asked representatives from Dean Foods what bankruptcy could mean for Meadow Gold Dairy.

Anne Divjak, Vice President of Governmnet Relations and External Communications, says in a statement to KULR-8:

"What I can share is that it is business as usual for us. We are continuing to provide customers with an uninterrupted supply of high quality dairy products and are relying on our dedicated employees and valued milk suppliers to help us do this. Products from the Dean Foods family of brands, including Meadow Gold, will continue to be available where consumers usually shop. Any future decisions regarding our plants will be based, as always, on market conditions and the needs of the business."