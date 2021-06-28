RED LODGE, Mont. - Wildlife officials trapped and euthanized a female black bear after it broke into a residence searching for food north of Red Lodge Wednesday, June 23.

According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the homeowners tried to bear-proof the home, but the bear managed to get in by prying a window open. FWP said no one was home when the bear got in, but they called FWP once they came home.

"When bears enter homes, FWP will euthanize them if possible," FWP wrote in the release. "This type of bear behavior is dangerous to humans and is unnatural for bears."

There have been reports of bear activity in the Red Lodge area and in adjacent subdivisions and ranches.

According to FWP, the increase in bears searching for food near homes may be due to the lack of spring moisture affecting berry crops.

FWP reminds those who live in bear-country to work to make their properties bear-resistant by keeping garbage in bear-resistant containers and removing anything on the property that could lure bears that are searching for food.

FWP suggests securing garbage bins in a locked building until shortly before the garbage truck comes to collect garbage, and securing barbecue grills, pet food, horse pellets, livestock feed in a locked building. Clear the property of bird feeders and pick up apples, berries and other food items. FWP added it is important to thoroughly clean decks and patios near barbecue areas to get rid of food odors.