BILLINGS - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced they are moving forward with draining Lake Elmo beginning September 2021 in an effort to free the lake of invasive Asian clams.

FWP said they chose to move ahead with draining Lake Elmo after spending months analyzing the environment and receiving public opinions on different methods.

The invasive clams were found in Lake Elmo in 2019, the first discovery in Montana, FWP said. It is uncertain how they ended up in Montana; however, FWP said they think a boat or someone who dumped an aquarium into the lake containing the clams may have placed them in there.

According to FWP's release, the invasive clams repopulate rapidly, causing problems to the environment such as blocking irrigation and municipal water systems and clearing the nutrients wanted lake species need to survive. FWP added if the clam issue is ignored, they could potentially spread to the Yellowstone River and further through irrigation ditches.

FWP wrote in the release draining the lake will dry up the clams, starve and freeze them during winter.

In addition, FWP said they will work on other developments while the lake is empty including plans for fish habitat, angler access and state park enhancements. In the release, FWP detailed they may add rock jetties, boardwalks, bank and dog park enhancements and a new fish habitat.

FWP's release read completing these tasks while the lake is filled with water would be too challenging or too costly.

Billings Bench Water Association, which is in charge of the irrigation reservoir, will put water back into the lake in April 2022, FWP continued. Once the water reaches the appropriate level, FWP said they will reintroduce fish into the lake.