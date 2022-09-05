BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities.

According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena, Butte, Bozeman, Missoula, ranges from moderate to unhealthy.

Infact, an air quality alert was issued over the weekend for several Western Montana counties due to elevated particulate levels caused by wildfire smoke.

As per DEQ, when the air quality is moderate, people should monitor those who are sensitive and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Similarly, when the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, DEQ recommends those residents remain indoors as much as possible and to keep outdoor activities to a minimum. If outdoors, it is advised to keep the activity levels light.

When the air quality is reported to be unhealthy, everyone should stay inside as much as possible and keep indoor activities light.

The American Lung Association encourages the use of HEPA air purifier inside to filter out harmful particles from outside.

People with lung and chronic heart diseases are advised to keep all medications, prescriptions, and insurance cards in one spot. They are also advised to be mindful of the air quality index to check the pollution levels before stepping outside.