The 2019 Wildfire Report has revealed that the United States has experienced record breaking wildfires over the last several years.

In 2018 alone there were more than 8.7 million acres burned across the country which is the equivalent to the area of 74 or the 75 largest cities in the United States combined.

The 2019 report says that the 2018 fire season ranked sixth in highest total since modern historical data began in the mid 1900's. In 9 of the last 14 years more than 8 million acres of land has burned in a year, the first time being in 2004.

A decadal comparison shows that there has been an shift towards increased burned acreage over the last 20 years with larger and more devastating wildfires. The report revealed that California suffered the most with more than 1.8 million acres burned with Nevada second with just over 1 million acres burned.

Wyoming and Montana were listed among the top 15 states in the report but acreage burned was considerably less than California and Nevada. Corelogic expanded their report over the last 18 years which revealed Montana is seventh in the nation in terms of average acreage burned which was 385,000 acres per year.

With the population continuing to grow out west, the report expects there will be more opportunities for wildfires as they predict human caused wildfires are four times more likely to occur than ones coming from a natural source.