BROADUS, Mont. - A new wildfire burning near Broadus north of Highway 212 E was recently discovered.

The Hay Draw fire is 3,500 acres large and it was 30% contained as of Tuesday night.

According to the Broadus Volunteer Fire Department, as of Wednesday morning, the fire is mostly contained and crews will be mopping up and burning out some areas of smoldering fuel.

People in the area may see some smoke plumes.