A wild fire is burning in Lame Deer

According to police dispatch HWY 212 West of Lame Deer is closed.

West side housing in Lame Deer is being evacuated.

Ashland fire is assisting local and county agencies as they work to keep the fire from reaching structures.

The Rosebud County Sheriff is assisting BIA with managing resources.

KULR-8 has a reporter on the way to the fire.