Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns to Billings

In it's eleventh year, the Wild and Scenic Festival aims to inspire environmental activism in the community through film.

Organizers of the festival hope to globally increase awareness of common environmental issues while generating funds to combat those issues. Festival organizers say the films in the festival involve urgent concerns in society while encouraging film goers to learn what they can do to help save our planet.

"There's a lot of decisions that are being made that affect all of us in this community and we want people to be involved in making those decisions," says Ed Gulick of Northern Plains Resource Council. "We want them to be educated about it and we want them to be able to take action as well.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival features ten short films and will be on September 21st from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Babcock Theatre.