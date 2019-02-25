Western Montana:

We will see new snow across central Idaho and western Montana. The snow will continue through Tuesday, with the most intense snow occurring Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Further south in the Bitterroot valley, some areas are expected to get a foot of new snow from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. This has been a consistent feature in the forecasts for the last few days and has given us confidence to issue a winter storm warning. Gusty easterly winds to 35 mph at times through Hellgate Canyon and East Missoula.

Blowing and drifting snow will be significant in Missoula Valley. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Central Montana:

Snow will continue over southwest Montana Monday, spreading back to the north and affect much of north-central Montana through Tuesday. A cold airmass remains in place over all but far southwest portions of the state and very low wind chill values are expected at times across much of north-central Montana through Tuesday.

Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Tuesday morning. Snow will redevelop may be moderate at times near Fergus, Judith Basin and Cascade.

Travel could be very difficult. In addition, cold wind chills, at times as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Eastern Montana:

Significant snowfall is expected through Tuesday, with dangerous conditions to young livestock. More snow is expected later this week. Additional snow accumulations of 2-5 inches. Travel will be very difficult due to snowy roads and poor visibility. Expect wind chills of 15-25 below zero.