BILLINGS, MT- The U.S. government recently revised the poverty level guidelines. Now a household of one person and income below $2,248, or a household of four with an income below $4,625 monthly now qualifies for WIC.

Pregnant women, new moms, and children under age five are eligible for WIC benefits if their household income is under 185% of the poverty level.

RiverStone Health WIC serves nearly 3,000 women and children in Yellowstone, Carbon, Stillwater, and Musselshell counties.

In addition to meeting families at the WIC office in Billings, they are also scheduling appointments in Red Lodge, Laurel, and Roundup.

RiverStone Health WIC provides breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and monthly healthy food benefits.

Families who enroll this summer will also qualify for farmers’ market benefits.

Also, women and infants age 4 months or older enrolled in WIC are eligible to receive a $30 voucher to buy fruits and vegetables from participating farmers’ market vendors.

Look for the WIC logo at market booths.

You can call RiverStone Health WIC to learn more: 406-247-3370