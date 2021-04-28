BILLINGS - The month is almost over, but before it is we wanted to remind you that April is National Donate Life Month.

Right now, and any time of the year really, people are encouraged to sign up to become an organ donor.

According to LifeNet Health, the region's only full service tissue bank, there are nearly 110,000 adults and children in the country waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

One local woman has been raising awareness for becoming an organ donor, after her son TJ tragically passed away seven years ago.

Kim Shanks has spoken out about the countless lives TJ has impacted after his passing, and how her son's legacy now lives on through those people.

Shanks has even been training to become a Grief Companion to help families deal with similar tragedies, and explain to them what being an organ donor can do.

"I can help people who don't understand what's happening and don't understand the process, and maybe don't understand those next steps. These are people who potentially have alienated themselves by drawing away from or just creating walls to block other people out for one reason or another and we're just there to listen," Shanks said.

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, you can sign up online at www.donatelife.net/register/, or by visiting registerme.org/.