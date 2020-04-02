Many people are facing economic hardships in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as non-essential businesses are closed and restaurants were forced to closer their dining areas.

This week Governor Bullock issued a directive to prohibit foreclosures and evictions, as well as late-fees due to non-payment, but that directive does not mean you get a free pass.

While landlords and banks are allowing customers to defer their payments -- Katie Andrews of Modern Management of Montana advises that you should still communicate with your landlord to avoid any notices. Andrews says tenants that avoid paying their rent and haven't communicated with their landlord could likely expect to see notices on their doors. Providing documentation of your hardship to your landlord can help management understand your situation better.

As a landlord herself, Andrews would want to show proof that tenants lost their job, hours or proof that they've filed for unemployment.

Todd Buchanan -- a licensed financial professional at Buchanan Capital Inc. says even with incoming funds from the stimulus care act, renters should still budget wisely.

"Again those dollars coming to you are not intended to fund next years' spring break, these are intended to help cover essential bills like housing, so be very careful how you budget out any of those resources that come your direction, but again I think the key will be understanding what your right are within your lease and understanding what resources are available to you throughout the stimulus act and be very proactive on your own behalf to work with your landlord to find a solution."

To learn more about the Stimulus Care payments, click here.

For Guidance on unemployment insurance flexibilities during COVID-19 outbreak, click here.