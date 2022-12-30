White-tailed buck shot and left near Fort Peck, wardens seeking information

GLASGOW– Federal wildlife officers and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ wardens are seeking any information regarding a white-tail buck that was shot, beheaded, and left to waste last month on U.S. Army Corp of Engineer (COE) property near Fort Peck.

The buck was found within a COE publicly restricted area on Fort Peck Dam across the highway from the power houses.

The head was removed, and the deer was left to waste.

The incident was reported by a COE employee and occurred sometime between the afternoon of Nov. 17 and the morning of Nov. 21.

Due to the location of the crime, this is a joint investigation with federal wildlife officers and FWP wardens.

Anyone with possible information can go to https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details, call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT, FWP Warden John Huberty at 406-263-0068, or Federal Wildlife Officer Tyler Harris at 406-366-6926.

Folks with information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.