On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a plan for new COVID testing requirements for international travelers.

We spoke with Kelly Morris, a resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, who recently traveled with her family to Mexico for a week-long vacation.

Under the previous guidelines, Morris and her family needed a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their flight to return to the U.S.

“They sent us the results over email. It was really easy to get back into the country with our current paper work,” she said.

But that time limit may soon change after the White House announced it's considering a new requirement for international travelers.

You may need to present a negative COVID test only 24 hours before you can return to the U.S. But Morris says there shouldn't be an issue with a tighter turn around.

“It will be just as easy for 24 hours. They were really quick about it and we were actually a day late to get our COVID test, but they were very accommodating and very quick. I don’t see an issue,” Morris said.

Morris says, despite being in a small town in Mexico, it was very easy to find a clinic to administer a COVID test the same day as scheduling one.

“Several pharmacies offered to do COVID testing but we chose to go to a healthcare center, like a clinic,” Morris said.

Even with a shorter time frame to get a negative test, Morris says she would do it all again.

“From my experience, I think it will be just as easy. They really are trying to accommodate travelers to come in and out easy,” Morris said.