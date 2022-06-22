Press release from RiverStone Health:

Billings, MT – The Montana Family Medicine Residency welcomed its largest-ever, first-year class of family physicians Wednesday with the traditional white coat ceremony.

The nine new residents, all recent medical school graduates, will spend the next three years working in Billings under the guidance of highly experienced faculty physicians at RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Based at the RiverStone Health, one of the first teaching health centers in the nation, the residency is a partnership between RiverStone Health and the two hospital organizations. All MFMR residents care for patients in the hospitals and in RiverStone Health Clinics.

Established in 1995, the Montana Family Medicine Residency is Montana’s first and longest-running graduate medical education program. It prepares family doctors to work in rural practice and to care for patients in underserved communities. Among all MFMR graduates, 62% are still working in Montana and many others are practicing in neighboring states.

Members of the MFMR class of 2025 are: Dr. Zack Cady, Dr. Raul Chavarria, Dr. Eric Hjaltalin, Dr. Luke Leary, Dr. Megha Mudireddy, Dr. Grace Rose, Dr. Joel Ross, Dr. Shae Saunders and Dr. David Supinksi