BILLINGS - It's always a good time to try something new, right? So why not try something involving whiskey coffee and art?

Kelli from Campfire Blend Coffee Co. and Doodlen Dan from Crooked Line Studio in Billings are teaming up to bring you Picture This: Whiskey Coffee Art on June 4.

According to Downtown Billings, participants in the class will make three or four pieces of art on watercolor paper, using campfire whiskey coffee as paint.

The class is for adults only and is scheduled to run from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 4 at the Downtown Billings Alliance building located at 116 N. 29th St. Suite A.

Tickets are $5 per person. You can purchase your ticket online here, or by texting or calling 307-461-0460.

All participants will be entered into a raffle to win coffee and a $25 Crooked Line Studio gift card.

This class does not require any previous art skills and all materials will be provided.