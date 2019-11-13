BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Yellowstone County Treasurer's Office sent KULR-8 a breakdown of the mill levies for this fiscal year compared to last year. Because Montana doesn't have any sales tax, property taxes are a bigger source of funding for local and state-wide services.

The property tax mill levies for the 2019-2020 fiscal year are broken down into five different categories: countywide school retirement and transportation, state education, city and town, county, and school districts. The mill levy -- or tax rate -- is applied to the previously assessed value of a property. In other words, your property value and the levy are both used to determine the amount of tax owed. One mill is one dollar per one thousand dollars of the assessed property value.

The total mill levy for School District 2 is 700.79, which is almost 2% less than it was last year.

According to the Yellowstone County Treasurer's Office, a 700.79 mill levy on a $200,000 residential property would be $1,892.13 under the general tax amount in School District 2, and a $300,000 property is currently $2,838.20 under the general tax amount in school district 2.

School District 2 has the second highest levy in the county, just behind Elder Grove at 759.78. The levies for the cities of Billings and Laurel have also dropped since the last fiscal year with the town of Broadview jumping up by more than 36%.

The county's public safety levies are broken down into three different categories: county attorney (12.00), mental health (3.21) and sheriff (28.18).

There are also special districts listed below in addition to general tax:

Broadview Fire District #3, Worden Fire District #4, Laurel Fire District #5, Laurel Fire District #7, Lockwood Fire District #8, Lockwood Phase 1 Sub Dist SE, Lockwood Phase II Sub 30-Yr-Per Lot, County Refuse District, Soil Conservation, Billings Park District, Sheep Bounty, Lockwood Sewer, Lockwood Bond, and Lockwood Phase II Sub 40-Yr-Per Lot.

Levy information for this fiscal year can be found on your tax notice. For more information, the full mill levy breakdown can also be found at the Yellowstone County Treasurer's Office.