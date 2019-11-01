BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Billings woman is searching for her wheelchair that was reportedly stolen on Halloween. The woman's brother, Sean Garcia, is actively searching for his sister's missing wheelchair.

"Within five minutes of them leaving, the wheelchair was stolen, so we drove all around town and couldn't find it anywhere," says Garcia.

Garcia's sister, Selena Bonner, suffers from muscular dystrophy and has been using her wheelchair for more than 7 years. Garcia says when his sister was about to leave the house on Thursday, her boyfriend left the wheelchair outside. Then suddenly, it disappeared.

Garcia and his family believe the pink wheelchair was stolen from the front part of their house on the South Side.

"Either they needed it more than she did or you know, just some kind of Halloween prank," Garcia continues.

Garcia says the wheelchair costs around $2500, and Bonner doesn't have a spare, which makes caring for her 6-month-old baby that much harder.

"She knows eventually we'll end up getting it back or she'll just get another one and it'll be alright," he concludes.

Garcia says he and his family drove around town all night, but still couldn't find the wheelchair.