HARLOWTON, Mont. - The Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back the Emergency Notification Siren.

Residents may have heard the siren going off, but the sheriff’s office is assuring them that the noise was a part of a test to bring the siren back to life.

In the future, the county will be using the Emergency Notification System as an indication of large fires, floods, and any other disaster that would warrant a blanket public notification the sheriff’s office said.

If you hear the siren, you are asked to check the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office Facebook for information.