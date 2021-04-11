LAUREL, Mont. - Spring weather is finally here, which means it’s bee season.

We spent time with a local Beekeeper to find out why we should be looking out for our fuzzy yellow friends.

Owner of Drange Apiary, Judie Drange tells us honeybees are responsible for ⅓ of all the food we eat.

“Don't be scared if you see a bee, they are there for us, and we need to protect them,” says Drange, “Grow some flowers, just have some fields out there, don't cut every dandelion you see, don’t cut down every weed, because that is what they are working on.”

Honeybees have a 6 week life span and in that time, one bee will make 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey.

“So right now it's just building those bees up so when the crops start growing, they will have something to work and we’ll have enough bees in there to work it.”

Drange says it's common this time of year, to see a swarm of bees clinging to trees, on fence posts or even the side of a house, but the beekeeper says the bees are looking for protection before finding a new home.

“If you leave them alone, they will leave you alone, but you can get a hold of the Yellowstone Valley Beekeepers and they will have people come out and collect the swarms for you,” says Drange.

Drange says bees are very docile creatures who do the world a lot of good, and you can help them thrive by growing gardens, letting your dandelions and other weeds grow.

If you are using any pesticides, Drange asks that you spray in the morning or at night when the bees are less active.

“They are just an amazing critter to just watch and realize what all they do and be so self sufficient.”