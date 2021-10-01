BILLINGS, Mont. - Three abortion laws set to go into effect Friday have been suspended after Planned Parenthood petitioned for a temporary restraining order.

It was granted by a judge in Yellowstone County Thursday.

Now, it’s up to the judge to decide when he can make a final ruling on the case after he looks at all the arguments and records.

The temporary restraining order is in place until October 10, but that could be extended.

Judge Michael Moses will now decide if three new abortion laws violate the state's constitution.

The laws prohibit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, limit a provider's ability to send abortion-inducing drugs and require that a woman be given the opportunity to see a live ultrasound before she undergoes the procedure.

In the restraining order, the judge cited the 1999 "Armstrong vs. State" case here in Montana as being critical to all parties involved.

In that case, the state's supreme court ruled women have the right to privacy and can choose if they have an abortion.

A political science professor at MSU-B says because this issue is tied to federal law, those laws set the precedent.

The 1973 "Roe vs. Wade" case could be the deciding factor in this lawsuit.

"It might erode protections women have under Roe v. Wade a little bit, it’s a possibility, a lot of cases have done that. But Roe v. Wade is still the standard. Federal law and federal court decisions take precedent over state laws and state court decisions according to Article 6 of the Constitution, it’s the supremacy clause," said Dr. Paul Pope, Professor of Political Science at MSU-B.

The restraining order will allow Judge Moses more time to review the record and make a decision.

Judge Moses says he needs time because these laws could violate the state's constitution, and those violations could not be repaired.

We still haven't heard when the judge could make a final decision.