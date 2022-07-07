BILLINGS, Mont. -- Applying for disaster relief assistance can be confusing, but FEMA, with the help of Montana's Small Business Administration wants to ease that frustration.

Very soon, they will be setting up disaster recovery centers in three locations, Park, Carbon, and Stillwater County.

We spoke with Anthony Mayne of FEMA and he says, first they establish the need and then they can start to determine the type of help. But it is all part of a process to support the community.

Anthony says first things first, if you have insurance, file a claim. When you call FEMA that's one of the first questions they will ask.

Whether you have it, you don't, or flood damage isn't covered in your policy, he says there are still options for you to get help -- but you have to reach out and ask for it.

He adds, FEMA is still in the beginning stages of establishing funds for areas of need so right now, there is no deadline to call or apply. This goes for both businesses and homeowners.

There is a maximum amount of money for each need – but that isn't determined until you speak to a representative.

Anthony says, “There are limits and caps for the different programs – but you know that’s when you apply and then you have the people – they will be able to tell you what programs you are eligible for and what thing – and what pots are open and then they can also say well you should go over here and talk to the county or talk to the state because there may be other local programs because their federal programs that we have and federal partners.”

Mayne adds, it's going to take some time, but it's about patience and partnership. FEMA is here to help the community and the state recover.

Anthony highly suggests calling FEMA to see what programs and help you qualify for (800-621-3362). You can download the app or visit www.Disasterassistance.Gov