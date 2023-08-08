What to expect at this year’s MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mont. --To add to the fun of MontanaFair, there are some new features to the year’s fair – including corn hole tournaments, VR headsets, and buckets of cookies!

Jamie Porter, Marketing and Sales Coordinator said she is in charge of all cool things this year. She said there will be the usual entertainment, the music, the magicians, the stunt dogs but there's lots more.

"We also have something called the fair-tivity tent, that's going to be located where our grandstands use to be it's going to be everything from cornhole tournaments -- educational programs -- fly fishing demonstration, The Boys and Girls Club is going to bring VR headsets out and let you all experience virtual reality while you're at the fair."

As far as security goes, Porter said safety is a top priority for organizers.

"We want you to come down and we want you to have a good time, make those memories, and not have to worry about whether or not you're safe. We are taking care of those details by partnering with the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. We are making sure to take care of the details so you can have fun."