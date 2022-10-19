HUNTLEY, Mont. - One of the more popular events of the N.I.L.E. is the Ranch Rodeo: an all-out competition between ranches to see who is the best of the best.

The Northern International Livestock Exposition, or the N.I.L.E., is a weeklong celebration of Western Culture. It features exhibitions, auctions, concerts and several rodeo competitions. The Ranch Rodeo in particular highlights skill sets used on a ranch. Such as herding cattle into a trailer and roping then doctoring or branding the cattle. All the events are judged based on success and time.

Ranchers for the South Pryor team entered for the N.I.L.E. as soon as it opened and immediately began preparing by improving their roping and training their horses to compete.

First year competitor, Max Egan, believes while it is the same skill set as his everyday job, the rodeo is vastly different from his routine.

"It's definitely different here than it is in there, because like you said, it's competitive and out here if you miss it's no big deal, but with all the people watching it's kind of a different aspect."

He adds that he likes the challenge the competitive atmosphere creates, "it makes for a good environment."

Egan believes the rodeo is a chance for him and his teammates to showcase the skills of both ranchers and horses that the public doesn't get to see very often.

His teammate, Blaine Tucker, also believes there is a lot of misinformation in the world about how the meat makes its way from a ranch to your table.

"Just to show the public kind of how we do it, out here taking care of the food that they eat. I think people should know a lot more about where they get their food and how it's taken care of."

Tucker and Egan both say their competitive performance isn't a performance at all, rather the hard work they put in, day in and day out.

Their efforts paid off as this year they were awarded with second place overall and a member from South Pryor was awarded top hand.