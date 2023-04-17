Sidney, MT- Today, sugar beet sugar is used anywhere sugar is used, and the difference between cane and beat sugar is smaller than microscopic.

Its grown across the world, and can withstand drastic hardier climates than sugarcane.

But despite its resilience, sugar beets still need a farmer's touch, Don Steinbeisser says "they are finnicky.."

But this hardship, is often what brought the town of Sidney together..

Eastern Montana, and the town of Sidney have shown that time and time again, no matter the circumstance, they are just as resilient, as the humble sugar beet