BILLINGS - A Montana Mom who has been grieving since the summer of 2018 just wants to know what happened to her daughter.

Shacaiah Blue Harding was last seen at the Tumbleweed Runaway Center in Billings on July 23, 2018. She was having difficulties in life, and if you ask anyone addicted to meth, they'll tell you that nothing in life is easy when you're an addict.

"I have a hard time because I didn't see the signs then, but when I look back at it and think about it, I see the signs now that she was crying out for help. But I didn't see them back then," Tamera Goldsmith, Shacaiah's mother, said.

Shacaiah's mother didn't report her missing until sometime in August.

"When Shacaiah was struggling, she would be gone a week and then she'd come home. So, I just thought she'd come home," Tamera said.

But this time, Shacaiah didn't come home.

Yellowstone County Detective Sgt. Frank Fritz was then assigned to the case.

"We find out, a person by her name did purchase a ticket and was supposedly going to the Grand Junction, Colorado area," Sgt. Fritz said.

That ticket was purchased at the bus station in Downtown Billings during the 4th of July weekend. There is, however, no evidence that Shacaiah ever used that bus ticket.

Tamera says she searched everywhere in Billings where she thought her daughter might be, but found nothing.

"We've gotten phone calls that she's been down in the Phoenix, Arizona area... We've had reports that she was seen up in Great Falls," Tamera said.

All the reports checked out, and again, nothing was found.

An ex-boyfriend of Shacaiah's told authorities he video chatted with her in September of 2018, but nothing has been posted on any of her three Facebook accounts, or on her Instagram account, since the summer of 2018.

Tamera says that hope is now, like her daughter, also gone.

"Like I said, I had a hard time accepting it," Tamera told KULR 8. "I'm at the point where it's happening; This is what's really happening and she's not coming home."

Some may think this is just another story of a drug-addicted kid, but that's not the way Sgt. Fritz sees it.

"These women are human beings. It doesn't matter what their class is in society. The transient or the richest person that lives on the West End, they're still a human being," he said.

Tamera says she is begging anyone who might have information to please come forward.

"She is somebody's daughter. She means a lot to us," she said.

If you know anything, contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff at 406-256-2929.