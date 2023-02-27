BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings West High School plans to install vape detectors in all of their bathrooms, after seeing an "influx" of vaping. Principal Kelly Hornby said the other high schools in Billings already have, or are getting, vape detectors as well.

"We're no different than most of the high schools in the nation," Billings West High Principal Kelly Hornby said. "We see an incline, a huge incline, in youth vaping. They not only vape nicotine, but they also vape THC product. It's a concern. Numbers coming to us- that maybe 67-70% of our student population are vaping, which is concerning to us. Our charge is to create a safe and orderly environment."

Principal Hornby said they have about 30 vape detectors in the school right now, ready to be installed. The total cost for those vape detectors was about $12,000. He said the goal is to deter students from vaping, although there will be consequences if a student is caught vaping.

"It's not that we're trying to catch kids doing wrong," he said. "We just want to deter and create a positive environment for learning."

Principal Hornby said if a student is caught vaping, they may face a day in a truancy center, as well as a 'minor in possession' ticket from the school resource officer.

He said the vape detectors will notify the office and the school resource officer if vaping is detected. They will also specify which bathroom.

"We've just seen an influx of vaping," Principal Hornby said. "It's caused problems in the bathrooms. People are uncomfortable going in there because of the hang out, so we wanted to deter that as much as we could."

He said that people hanging out in the bathroom has led to other issues as well:

"We've had an increase in vandalism. Not only have we had stuff ripped off the walls. We've had markings on the wall. Different types of inappropriate markings. Graffiti. We've had fights in our bathrooms. We associate that with the hanging out and what's going on in there, the nefarious activity that's going on in some of our bathrooms."

Principal Hornby said the middle schools in Billings are also considering vape detectors.

More information about youth vaping can be found here and here.