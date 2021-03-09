Western Native Voice hosts clothing drive

BILLINGS - The non-profit, Western Native Voice, is organizing a clothing drive at the First Congregational Church downtown.

The organization is accepting new or gently used clothes and will donate everything to members of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations.

If you're interested in donating, all you have to do is pull up in your vehicle to the marked area in front of the church and drop off your items. Program Director Abdel Russell says they will accept recently washed or dry cleaned clothes in labeled plastic bags.

"We're primarily targeting needy families on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservation," Russell said. "We have community organizers there. It's a small rural area so everybody knows everybody, and we're trying to target those people who need it."

On their first day of the clothing drive, Western Native Voice said they received nearly 300 donated items.

The drive began on March 8 and will continue through March 21. They will be collecting items every day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.