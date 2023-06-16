BILLINGS, Mont. - Western Native Voice, an organization that advocates for Native American Rights, commemorates the newly made decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to support the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).

This significant ruling allows preferences in the adoption of American Indian Children to Native tribes and with reinforcement of the decision Native children are able to protect their cultural honesty and well-being.

“This ruling sends a strong message on the unique status of tribes and their inherent sovereignty,” said Ta’jin Perez, Deputy Director at Western Native Voice. “All of us remain vigilant of future attacks on tribal sovereignty in whatever form they may take.”

"We reject all of the petitioner's challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing." Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, in her majority opinion.