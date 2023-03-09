BILLINGS, Mt: The Western Heritage Center (WHC) will finally re-open its doors to visitors on Friday with three new exhibits.

The Executive Director of the center, Kevin Kooistra, said that they are incredibly proud to showcase the new work to people that encompass the tradition of the Treasure State.

He also said that the center was closed for a few months to allow staff to set up new exhibits to kick off their 2023 season.

"We have four new exhibits—you know, three of them are really kind of classic western exhibits like the Yellowstone Engraved, the Montana Ghost Towns, the work of JK Ralston, and then this unique exhibit that we have built from our own original research, which shows all of the different aspects of the how important food is for cultural identities, for religious identities and in some cases, patriotism like the victory gardens, you know just the traditions that we all have,” added Kooistra.

Admission to the Western Heritage Center will be free for all on both Friday and Saturday, March 10th-11th from 10 am-5 pm.