BILLINGS, Mt: The Western Heritage Center is now accepting applications for their nationally recognized Summer Youth Volunteer Program.

The program, now in its fourth year, offers hands-on training to students entering grades 4-8 as they learn to curate a museum exhibit as well as dive deep into other areas of special interest.

Students selected for the program will commit ten hours of volunteer work over a 6–8-week period and will showcase a chosen artifact at the end at the Western Heritage Center.

Lauren Hunley, the Community Historian at the center, said that this program is extremely valuable for young historians in the making.

"Students, if they are accepted to the program, will spend five weeks volunteering with the Moss Mansion where they learn the history of the mansion itself. They are tour guides, I mean, they are leading people through the house and it's a really amazing opportunity for them to take on a leadership role. For the other five weeks of the summer, they spend it here at the Western Heritage Center. They are learning how to handle historic objects, they're learning the process that goes into curation for exhibit, which objects are going to best tell the story, how to mount them and display them to the best ability," explained Hunley.

She also said that due to staffing issues and the intense training this program offers, they are only able to select six students this year.

"Unfortunately, we are only able to host six students over the summer. Both the Moss Mansion and the Western Heritage Center have small staff and the program requires a lot of one-on-one work. We will more than likely conduct an interview process. We are looking more for personalities and for interest because we are trusting these kids to take on real museum duties and so we want to be able to gage which kid is going to be the best," added Hunley.

The interview process will take place the week after June 2nd once all applications are turned in.