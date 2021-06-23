LAUREL, Mont. - The Western Heritage Center announced their new historic walking tour location at Laurel’s Riverside Park, located north of Thiel Road on US-212.

The first tour will be Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. (meet by the Rod & Gun Club), and the program will be repeated on Thursday, July 22 at 6 p.m. However, space is limited, please call the WHC at (406) 256-6809 to reserve your spot.

The site is also being nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, according to a release.

For over 100 years, Riverside Park has been used for a unique combination of civic and recreational activities reflecting national events.

The WHC says the buildings in Riverside Park reflect four distinct periods: the Roaring '20s Dance Hall era, the 1930s Great Depression period of WPA projects, the post-war POW Camp era of 1944-46 and the long era of civic rebirth which gave rise to a wide array of clubs and special events using the park. These include the Laurel Rod & Gun Club, American Legion, Laurel Rifle Club, Laurel Jaycees, and the Horseshoe Club.

“This has been a really fun project,” Collections Manager Cecelia Gavinsky, who performed much of the research and will guide the July tour, said. “We were part of a much bigger team involving the Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board, and put together a community outreach project in May, which included a great overview of the park led by Blain Fandrich. We are really looking forward to sharing this history with the town of Laurel and everyone in Yellowstone County.”

Lauren Hunley, Community Historian and tour guide for the June program, said, “Laurel has a rich and fascinating background that deserves more exploration. We wanted to add a new walking tour that would showcase a place that is both a really lovely natural space for the community, and the site of some really incredible stories from the past.”

The WHC will offer twelve different walking tours this summer; most are focused on Downtown Billings, but other locations include Swords Park, the Moss Mansion neighborhood, and historic South Park.

Walking tours are $10 per person, $5 for students, and children under 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased from the tour guide when you arrive.

For a full tour schedule, you can visit www.ywhc.org/museum-programs/historic-walking-tours/.