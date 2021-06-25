Western Heritage Center introduces new historic walking tour in Laurel

LAUREL, Mont. - The Western Heritage Center hosts a number of historic walking tours to help residents and visitors explore Yellowstone County. Friday, they unveiled their new tour, taking a look into the history at Riverside Park in Laurel.

Lauren Hunley, the Community Historian for the center, led the new historic tour. She says the idea to expand their tours to Laurel came about while working to get Riverside Park on the national register.

"We kind of had this moment of, 'why don't we tell this story?' Let's use this opportunity to educate the public to understand about a site that they drive past all the time and nobody really knows what's going on," Hunley said.

During the tour, Hunley explores the architectures of the park and tells unique stories of the past.

Beth Caldwell, a Billings resident, put on her walking shoes to take part in the tour.

She says she's done a number of walking tours and enjoys learning about Montana's immense history.

"You really kind of connect with these places because you get a feel for where they came from and how important they are, and what we have learned from the past," Caldwell said.

Hunley says they like to draw guests into the stories in a complete and unexpected way. She hopes after the walking tour, people will have a deeper understanding and connection to the roots they're standing on.

"When you understand that, it makes it richer, it makes it more important and it makes it really vibrant, and that's what we hope our walking tours are able to do," she said.