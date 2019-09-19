West Virginia teen charged with killing two people in a fire

A teenager has been charged with killing two people in a fire.

Madison Wine was originally arrested as a juvenile after a fire killed two people in Davesville, West Virginia, last May.

She is now being charged as an adult.

The charges against Madison Wine, who was 16 at the time of the fire, were revealed in an indictment unsealed Thursday afternoon in Wood County circuit court in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She is also charged with single counts of attempted murder, first-degree arson, and cruelty to animals.

Robert Taylor, 58, and Charloette Taylor, 52, died in the fire on May 5th.

The fire also injured a 6-year-old girl, who authorities said was treated at the West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh.