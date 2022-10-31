BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof.

A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route.

The Billings Fire Department is conducting a safety check of the building, but no injuries have been reported for either students or staff.

The fire broke out around 1:30 in the afternoon, and by 2:20 it was decided to dismiss students for the day.

Emergency vehicles are still on scene, so parents are encouraged to make arrangements with their children if they need to pick them up from school.

Buses will run as normal.

Right now there is no word on whether this will affect classes for tomorrow.