BILLINGS, Mont. -- MoAv Coffee on the West End is hosting their first ever Sip & Shop Small Business Saturday. Jen Marble and Sarah Hosa organized the event and brought other small businesses into their space. Their goal is to support local artisans who live, work, and help create the Billings community. On top of that, they are also promoting the 'Her Campaign' -- a non-profit fighting against human trafficking.

"It kinda makes me teary a little bit because we just have such great hearts for boosting other people up and being able to bring in and help them and we're just as excited about their stuff as our own stuff," says Event Coordinator Jen Marble.

Marble says there's a lot of push to shop local downtown, so she's trying to make that same push on the West End.

"We have the ability to do this, let's bring it out here and this place is amazing," she continues.

Right next door, By All Means Brew Lab is celebrating their very first Small Business Saturday.

"We're so excited to share the space with Billings," says General Manager Amy Durland, "It's really something Billings has never seen before. It's just been a lot of fun. It's absolutely gorgeous up here and I just love how tight knit Billings is. It's such a family community, and I'm so excited to be working at By All Means Brewing so we can definitely share and be apart of that."