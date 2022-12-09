"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020.

Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said these numbers have not been audited, so they may change when the official 2022 report comes out. Except for homicides (which were calculated through the time of this article), these numbers were calculated through the end of November:

Assaults with a weapon went up from 189 in 2020, to 321 so far in 2022.