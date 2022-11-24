BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department said we're projected to have a record number of kitchen fires this year. They shared important tips to have a safe Thanksgiving.

"We've had 35 fires that started in kitchens within Billings this year so far," Billings Deputy Fire Marshall Becky Biggens said. "So, we're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires. Nationwide, fires that start in the kitchen account for 50% of all structure fires."

FEMA said home cooking fires happen most often on Thanksgiving:

"For each year from 2017 to 2019, an estimated average of 2,300 residential building fires were reported to fire departments in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day. These fires caused an estimated annual average of 5 deaths, 25 injuries and $26 million in property loss."

Additionally, FEMA said cooking was a big cause of home fires all year:

"Cooking was, by far, the leading cause of all residential building fires and injuries."

Biggens said it's important to keep anything flammable away from a hot stove. It's also important to stay in the kitchen while using the stove and stay in the house while the turkey is in the oven.

She told me if a stove or oven fire happens, and you have time to safely do something, your best bet is to cut off oxygen to the fire.

"If you've got a grease fire on top of the stove, if you have a cookie sheet or a lid, and you can safely and quickly put that on top to smother that fire, that reduces oxygen going into it and helps mitigate that," she said.

Biggens added that it's really important to not try to move a pan that's on fire because that could cause severe injury. If you need to evacuate and you can close the door behind you, that will reduce oxygen to the fire.

More safe cooking information, including safe use of a turkey fryer, is available here.