RED LODGE, Montana - Red Lodge Mountain opened up the ski season on November 26 with mostly man-made snow due to the warm, dry weather.

"Considering the amount of snow Mother Nature delivered to us, it was a great opening weekend," Assistant General Manager Spencer Weimar said. "We had a lot of people come out and have a good time."

Red Lodge Mountain opened with five runs, about 1/3 of what they typically have open this time of year.

"Normally, we have much more of our lower mountain open than this," he said. "Currently, we're basically skiing on man-made snow."

"Usually, we'd have 15 runs open, versus the five we have open, he added. "So, we're a little behind right now. But it's still early."

Crowds were also a little smaller than usual.

"We were about half of where we normally are on Saturday and Sunday," Weimar said. "Which is fine when you only have five runs open and limited terrain. In fact, it's a better skier experience."

He said they need help from Mother Nature, not only for natural snow, but also to help create man-made snow. Ideally, the temperature needs to be 15-20 degrees when they make snow. It also helps if the air is humid.

"The snow-making guys were out at 1 a.m. last night because that's when the temps were good," Weimar said.

For now, Weimar said they plan to maintain the five runs they have open, as well as opening their Midway Lodge on Saturday, December 4.

"Just before Christmas Break, we're usually at 40-45 runs open," Weimar said. "And then, usually, hopefully, by the time we get to Christmas itself, we are usually looking at 60-65. We're lagging a little behind right now. As I said earlier, we're about 1/3 of where we normally are."

The good news is Red Lodge Mountain got three inches of snow on Monday, November 29. And Weimar said every little bit helps.