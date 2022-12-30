BILLINGS, Mont. - Health food restaurant Well Pared announced it will close December 31 after nine years in Billings.

On the Well Pared Facebook page, Owner Nicole Griffith said:

"Our customers have always been at the heart of our business, and despite a pandemic, a challenging economy, and an ever-changing environment we have worked very hard to stabilize and reinvigorate our business.

It is now, with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we have determined the business is not sustainable and over the next week, Well Pared will begin to liquidate business operations."

Griffith said several factors led up to the decision:

"For us, it was increasing prices everywhere around us, from utilities to food to packaging to labor shortages. And increase in labor, where last year employees were okay with $12-$15. Now, it's $18-$23 an hour. And even food shortages. Just issues with the supply chain. All of the things kind of combined into making it less joyful for me."

She said the customers and staff were her favorite part of the business.

"I poured my heart into it," she said. "But, I got to see a lot of people. I got to meet a lot of people and build lifelong friendships. And learned a ton of lessons along the way. So, it's still been a blessing no matter how I look at it."

Well Pared started as a food truck in 2013, then turned into a brick and mortar store a year later. It will close on December 31 at 4 p.m.