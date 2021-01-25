BILLINGS - Many hard working Montana farmers and ranchers know the importance of the agricultural industry, not just for the Treasure State, but for the people living in it. To show them the appreciation they deserve, Billings Chamber put together their first Virtual Agricultural Celebration Week.

The virtual event is meant to be a safer alternative to January's annual day long agriculture banquet hosted at MetraPark.

Instead of one day dedicated to honoring one of the states top industries, the Billings community has until Friday to participate in a number of online activities meant to educate residents on how the Ag. industry affects almost everything in our daily lives.

One activity residents can join in on is downloadable game cards which can be used at participating restaurants with the chance to win prizes.

The event not only raises awareness for the Ag. industry, but also gives residents a chance to support their community.

"Especially if they're not exposed to Ag., like someone like me living here in Montana, and it teaches them about everything that we touch and feel from the clothes that we wear to the food that we eat, all has to do with agriculture. So this is just another opportunity to make sure we're educating people on the importance of agriculture," Alyssa Voeltz, Member Experience Manager for the Billings Chamber said.

The Billings Chamber had help bringing the event to life by partnering with Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative.

Like many organizations in the state, the co-op benefits from the success of the Ag. industry and would like to see it continue to thrive and receive the recognition it earns.

"Our electric co-op has a seven member board of directors. They're all in farming and ranching. It's important for us to take a step back and appreciate those Ag. members and what they do for the communities that they live in, but also for the greater good and for the bigger communities like Billings too," Brandon Whittman, CEO for YVEC said.

To learn more about participating during this week's virtual events you can visit their website here: https://www.billingschamber.com/.