In a typical year, October, May and June are the top three months for weddings in the United States according to weddingwire.com. With the coronavirus pandemic and current stay-at-home order, many of those spring and early summer weddings have to be postponed. And, it's having a big impact on the many vendors involved.

Patricia Clark, owner of Patricia Clark Weddings, said the April and May weddings have already been postponed. It's the June and July weddings that are the most uncertain right now.

Clark also said it's a difficult time for couples whose finances have been affected by the pandemic.

She said, "The difficulty with those clients is that they either have lost their jobs, or for instance, the oil fields have begun to be very slow right now, which is changing their income significantly. And, they've already put large deposits down on venues and flowers and music and dresses. And, they are finding out that they may not be able to get married now. Do they lose their retainer? Do they lose their deposit? What do they do? Calling all their vendors, it's a highly emotional time for these clients."

Clark said cancelling or postponing a wedding usually involves calling 15-25 vendors. Often. a retainer is required to schedule with the vendors. The retainer may not be refundable if the wedding is cancelled.

Executive Director of the Billings Depot Michelle Williams said she has rescheduled a couple dozen events due the the coronavirus. Rescheduling can be tricky, especially because of out-of-town guests.

Williams said, "A lot of guests come from out-of-town so new dates don't always fit with people's travel arrangements and their schedules. So, it's really tricky and there's a lot of emotions involved."

Williams said the Billings Depot is doing everything they can to accommodate and help the wedding parties.

Williams said, "It's not just about the Depot. There's so many other vendors and other businesses looped in. It's not just the Depot losing money. Caterers, florists, cake bakers, just everything, DJ's. Everyone is struggling right now. We are really encouraging our events and weddings to try to select another date."

Clark said clients are being flexible with rescheduling.

Clark said, "Everybody wants a Saturday wedding. And, today our clients are saying, 'I'll take a Friday wedding or even a Sunday wedding.' And, it really works out for all of us because it allows us to fill those dates at a later time."