YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - On Friday, May 7, Yellowstone National Park will open their East Entrance to Lake Village and Lake Village to Canyon Village for public motorists starting at 8 a.m.

According to a release from the park, there is still significant snow packed in the Sylvan Pass area. Park rangers will monitor avalanche conditions to ensure safety.

However, due to the snow, temporary road closures may occur.

The park reminds visitors of changing conditions in Yellowstone National Park, especially during spring and fall. Roads may be temporarily closed due to poor driving conditions.

You can view the current status of roads in the park on their website or by calling (307) 344-2117.

To receive Yellowstone National Park road alerts on your cell phone, text "82190" to 888-777.

Conditions permitting, the park will open the South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb and West Thumb to Old Faithful on May 14.

The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is still closed for the 2021 season.