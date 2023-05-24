RED LODGE, MT- Yellowstone National Park announced on Wednesday in a Facebook post that weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway will open Friday May 26th at 8 AM.

Beartooth Highway (US-212), is located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana.

People are advised to watch for quickly changing weather, including winter conditions with heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Temporary road closures can happen at any time on the highway due to snow and its high elevation.

Be sure to plan ahead and have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.

You can view Montana Department of Transportation and Wyoming Department of Transportation’s websites throughout the summer for road up dates and status.